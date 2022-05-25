'Not run for a further term': Batra not to contest for IOA president post

New Delhi, May 25 Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra on Wednesday announced that he will "not run for a further term" as president of the IOA. He added that he needs to spend more time as president of International Hockey Federation (FIH).

"At a time when world hockey is going through an essential development phase, with the promotion of Hockey5s, the creation of a new competition this year - the FIH Hockey Nations Cup - and the launch of fan-engaging platforms and activities, my role as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) requires more time for all these activities.

"Consequently, I've decided to not run for a further term as President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)," Batra said in a statement.

"I feel that the time has come for me to leave this role to someone coming with a fresh mind and new ideas to take Indian sports to much much greater heights and also go all out to work to get the 2036 Summer Olympics in India.

"It's been a privilege and a tremendous honour to serve in my capacity as President of IOA throughout my term, I've been guided by one goal only: the good and the betterment of Indian sport," he wrote.

"At this stage, I'd like to thank all those who've supported me in the last 4 years. And I wish my successor and the whole sports family in India every success in the future! Thank You all and God Bless," he added.

The IOA elections, which were due to be held in December last year, have been kept in abeyance due to a pending court case. Batra was elected as IOA chief for the first time in 2017.

Now Batra's membership of International Olympic Committee will also come to an end as the coveted position was linked to his IOA presidency. He was made an IOC member in 2019.

