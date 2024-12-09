NZ women's cricket coach Ben Sawyer gets contract extension

Wellington, Dec 9 New Zealand women's cricket coach Ben Sawyer has been handed a two-year contract extension that will see him remain at the helm until December 2026.

The extension means Sawyer will oversee New Zealand's campaign at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India next year and their T20 World Cup title defence in England in 2026.

Sawyer first joined the New Zealand women's tesm on a two-year contract in June 2022, which was extended until the end of October’s tour to India.

NZC Head of Women’s High Performance Liz Green said it was important Sawyer had a chance to build on the good work already underway.

“We’re so pleased to have Ben sign on for another two years. He’s unlocked a lot of belief and trust in this group and to have him stay now is massive, both for the current squad, and the long-term planning for the White Ferns. The consistency and stability is important," said Green.

"Ben’s played a big part in progressing the White Ferns and helping build the women’s pathway. Many of our young players who made their international debut on Ben’s first tour two years ago are starting to thrive, as we saw in the recent T20 World Cup. There was a huge amount of growth during that tournament, a result of what Ben and the coaches have been building over the last two years," Green added.

Captain Sophie Devine said Sawyer’s reappointment would provide stability. "I’m stoked Ben's re-signed with us. The work he’s done with the WHITE FERNS group and for women’s cricket in New Zealand has been huge."

“The team is in a great spot right now so I think locking him in for another two years and having that consistency will be big for us," she said.

Sawyer's most immediate challenge is this month's three-match ICC Women's Championship ODI series at home against Australia, where the White Ferns will attempt to stay in contention to qualify automatically for next year's 50-over World Cup.

The squad to take on Australia in the three-match ODI series at Wellington’s Cello Basin reserve will be named later this week, New Zealand Cricket said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor