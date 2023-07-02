ODI WC Qualifiers: Dipendra Singh Airee leads Nepal to tight three-wicket win over UAE

Harare, July 2 Dipendra Singh Airee slammed an unbeaten 79 off just 85 balls to lead Nepal to a tight three-wicket win over UAE in the seventh-place play-off semifinal of Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers at the Takashinga Sports Club on Sunday.

In the start, Sandeep Lamichhane (3-23) and Karan KC (3-36) led the Nepal charge with the ball to bowl out UAE for just 181 in 46.5 overs. In reply, Nepal were in tatters at 63/6, before it became 103/7.

But Airee hit seven fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 79 off 85 balls and shared a 79-run unbeaten partnership with Lamichhane (23 not out) for the seventh wicket to seal victory for Nepal, who will now face Ireland in the seventh-place play-off final.

After UAE lost opener Asif Khan to Karan in the very first over, keeper Aryansh Sharma (28) and stand-in captain Vriitya Aravind (44) got together to stabilise the UAE innings through a 64-run partnership.

But the rebuilding process was disrupted by the brilliance of Lamichhane, who picked two wickets for merely five runs with two maidens in his opening spell, followed by Aravind being castled by Gulsan Jha.

Rohan Mustafa (35) helped salvage the UAE innings along with Basil Hameed (29). But Karan and Airee took out the duo and UAE innings couldn't last the distance. In the chase, Nepal were rocked by two losses in their first Power-play. Arjun Saud was trapped lbw in the second over, while Gyanendra Malla's mistimed pull brought his downfall in the ninth over.

While Kushal Bhurtel held his own from one end, losing Rohit Paudel (4), Bhim Sharki (1) and Aarif Sheikh (1) being dismissed in 19 balls pegged back Nepal’s chase. They were further plunged into deep trouble when Bhurtel (35) was picked by Ali Naseer in the 21st over.

At 63/6, the target of 182 seemed like a tough ask. Airee's 79 not out rearguard act then revived the Nepal chase. He added 44 runs with Gulsan Jha (12) before striking a match-turning 79-run unbeaten stand with Lamichhane as Nepal completed their comeback win in the 44th over.

Brief scores:

UAE 181 in 46.5 overs (Vriitya Aravind 44, Rohan Mustafa 35; Sandeep Lamichhane 3-23, Karan KC 3-36) lost to Nepal 185/7 in 43.2 overs (Dipendra Singh Airee 79 not out, Kushal Bhurtel 35; Muhammad Jawadullah 3-46, Junaid Siddique 1-20) by three wickets

