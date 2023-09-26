Odisha minister Ashok Chandra inaugurates IDCA 7th T20 National Championship for Deaf

New Delhi/Bhubaneshwar, Sep 26 Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister for Science and Technology and SSEPD of Odisha, inaugurated the IDCA 7th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf, 2023.

Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, expressed his gratitude to the state of Odisha for the support provided towards conduct of this championship.

Along with Sumit Jain, Ajay Kumar Gen Secretary of IDCA, Dev Dutt, IDCA’s BCCI certified coach, Cdr DK Mishra (Retd), Vice Chairman, ODCA and Sagarkanta Senapati, General Secretary ODCA were also present on the occasion.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, matches at CSIR IMMT ground were called off and the T20 matches were converted to T10 matches.

However, this change of format didn’t dampen the spirits of the players and games were played with zeal and enthusiasm. Matches were played at three locations and luckily the rain Gods also played along.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor