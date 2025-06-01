Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain set to launch her boxing academy in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 1 : After bringing laurels to the country in the sport of boxing, Tokyo 2020 Olympics medalist Lovlina Borgohain is all set to embark on a new chapter.

To prepare a future generation of medal-winning boxers, Borgohain is establishing her own academy in Guwahati, the Lovlina Boxing Academy, which will open its doors on June 3, 2025, according to a release from IOS Sports and Entertainment.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by the presence of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain.

While sharing her vision for the academy, Lovlina said, "This academy is more than just a training facility; it's a dream realised and a promise kept to myself and to the countless young boys and girls in Assam who dream of stepping into the ring. With the Lovlina Boxing Academy, my deepest desire is to create a nurturing environment where aspiring athletes not only learn the art of boxing but also develop the resilience, discipline, and unwavering spirit needed to succeed," Lovlina Borgohain said.

The academy is a testament to Lovlina's commitment to nurturing raw talent and providing them with world-class training and infrastructure. It also marks a historic step in the development of sports and sporting infrastructure in the Northeast region of India.

Earlier this year, Lovlina Borgohain clinched a gold medal in the women's 75kg category in the 38th National Games. Assam's Lovlina, who was boxing for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympics, beat Chandigarh's Pranshu Rathore 5-0 by unanimous decision to mark a triumphant return to the ring.

The 27-year-old Indian boxer had also won the gold medal in the same weight category in the 2022 National Games held in Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor