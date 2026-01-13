Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat connects with Mumbai’s youth ahead of PWL debut

Mumbai, Jan 13 Mumbai experienced a vibrant blend of tradition and modern sports enthusiasm as Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat wrapped up a one-day youth and akhada outreach tour across the city.

The excitement now shifts focus to the upcoming Pro Wrestling League, starting January 16, where Tiigers of Mumbai Dangal (TOMD) will debut.

Sehrawat, a bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, interacted with college students and grassroots wrestlers all over Mumbai. He shared his journey from traditional akhada training to competing on the world’s biggest stages.

His day started with an early training session in Mumbai, followed by a meet-and-greet at a college in Bandra, where he spoke to young athletes and sports fans.

He emphasised that achieving elite success relies on discipline, patience, and persistent effort beyond what is visible.

“Mumbai has a different kind of fire, Sehrawat said during one of the interactions. “When you speak to students or step into an akhada here, you feel the hunger. I come from that same mitti. Winning an Olympic medal was a dream, but the process never changes. Representing Tiigers of Mumbai Dangal in their first Pro Wrestling League season is exciting, and I want young wrestlers to believe that their daily struggle matters.”

A highlight of the tour was Sehrawat’s visit to the Matunga Akhada, where he watched training bouts, engaged with young pehelwans, and immersed himself in the environment that exemplifies Indian wrestling’s grassroots culture.

The image of an Olympic medalist on the same ground where future wrestlers train embodies the spirit of the sport and the ethos the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangal are cultivating.

This season, the Tiigers make their debut in the Pro Wrestling League as a new franchise with a clear purpose, having paid Rs 51 lakhs for Sehrawat at the 2026 auction. This makes him one of the league’s highest-paid Indian wrestlers and a key player in their inaugural campaign.

Aksha Kamboj, owner of Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, said, “As a debuting franchise, it was important for us to start with the right message. Aman embodies what we want TOMD to stand for, which is grassroots strength, discipline, and belief in the process. This tour wasn’t just about announcing our arrival in the Pro Wrestling League, it was about showing what kind of team we are building.”

Alongside on-ground engagements, the tour included media content shoots at iconic Mumbai sites, crafting a visual story about focus, restraint, and inner strength. It also introduced TOMD to fans as a team that honours wrestling’s origins while confidently entering a professional league setting.

RP Singh, Co-Owner, TOMD, added, “For us, this debut season is about building a foundation, not just a roster. Wrestling in India has deep roots, and our goal with Tiigers of Mumbai Dangal is to respect that heritage while building a competitive, modern franchise. Aman represents that balance perfectly, and this tour was a strategic first step in shaping what TOMD stands for.”

