Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal shares glimpse of her visit to "marble-ous Taj Mahal" with her mother

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11 : India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal on Monday shared a glimpse of her visit to one of the seven wonders of the world - Taj Mahal - with her mother Usha Nehwal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

Former World Champion took to X to share a picture with her mother with the beautiful monument in the backdrop, captioning the post, "How marble-ous is the Taj Mahal?"

“How marble-ous is the Taj Mahal?” #tajmahal #india #agra #travel #IncredibleIndia #beautiful #photograghy #picoftheday pic.twitter.com/CzizgYY4Vs— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 11, 2024

Saina was recently spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities along with her husband Parupalli Kashya.

Hailing from Haryana, the 33-year-old shuttler caught everyone's attention after winning the BWF World Junior Championships in 2008, early in her career.

In the same year, she went on to make her first Olympic appearance but had to wait for another four years to bag a medal in the Summer Games.

In 2008, she became the first Indian woman to reach the Olympic quarter-finals. She defeated, then-world number five Wang Chen of Hong Kong but lost to Indonesia's Maria Kristin Yulianti.

In 2009, Saina became the first Indian ever to win a BWF Super Series event.

Her remarkable efforts were recognised as she was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2009 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2010.

Saina continued to encounter success in the coming years as she won the India Open, the Singapore Open and defended her crown in the Indonesian Open in 2010.

2010 became more special for Saina after she bagged a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games after making a comeback from match point down against Malaysia's Wong Mew Choo.

With Pullela Gopichand on her side as a coach, Saina scripted history in the London 2012 Olympics.

In the next three years, her reputation continued to enhance following her triumph in the Australian Open twice, the India Open and the China Open.

