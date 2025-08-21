Olympic medallist Vijender Singh, Dara Singh fire up Rohtak Rowdies ahead of Pro Panja League final against Kiraak Hyderabad

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 21 : The stage is set for a blockbuster finale in Season 2 of the Pro Panja League as Rohtak Rowdies take on last year's runners-up Kiraak Hyderabad on August 21 in Gwalior, the league said in a release.

After surviving a nail-biting semi-final tie-breaker against Jaipur Veers, the Rowdies will be brimming with confidence as they chase their maiden crown. Kiraak Hyderabad, meanwhile, will look to make amends for falling short in last season's final and will be determined to go for glory this time.

The Rowdies held their nerve in the decider, with Dara Singh, Nirmal Devi and Srinivas BV securing crucial wins in the tie-breaker to seal the fixture. The victory sparked jubilant celebrations, with Olympic medallist Vijender Singh, who is Rohtak Rowdies' team ambassador and team owner Abhishek Malik, cheering for their team from the front row and giving their players a standing ovation.

While sharing his thoughts about the tie-breaker win, Rowdies captain Dara Singh said, "I just had one thought, I have to take the team to the final, nothing else. When no one is there, I take the responsibility on myself to deliver, and that was the clear goal; I had to kill it."

Dara had to take on the undefeated Siddhant Kathuria, whom he beat and helped Rowdies book a spot in the final. Talking about the final big night, a confident Dara stated, "Planning, plotting and everything is already done. In the final, we will put all our strength, from head to toe, and we will win."

Speaking about the Pro Panja League, Indian Olympic medallist and Rohtak Rowdies Ambassador Vijender Singh said, "The excitement has been amazing, and if you see my reaction on TV, you'll know how much I enjoy this sport. I couldn't have imagined it would be this much fun. Finally, our team is in the final. Malik sir and I are very happy, and we are very proud of our athletes. We can definitely win the title."

Team Owner Abhishek Malik backed his team and issued a warning to Kiraak Hyderabad as he stated, "We are one step away from the cup. It's not over till it's over. We are a team of champions, we know what we need to do. Let's hope for more of the same tomorrow, and we'll put up an extremely strong fight. So, Kiraak, better be ready for us."

With their semifinal triumph, Rohtak Rowdies have set up a high-voltage finale against Kiraak Hyderabad, who are eager to go one step further than last season. The Grand Finale takes place tonight, August 21, and will decide the champions of Season 2 of the Pro Panja League.

