Olympic Selection Trials: Esha Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat take day one honours

New Delhi [India], April 19 : Esha Singh topped the women's 25M Pistol qualification while Bhavesh Shekhawat led the men's 25M Rapid-Fire Pistol (RFP) charts at the end of competition day one of the Olympic Selection Trials (OST) 1&2 Rifle/Pistol, here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range on the outskirts of the capital.

Esha totalled 585 across her precision and rapid-fire rounds in the women's sport pistol OST T1 qualifications, to steer two points clear of Simranpreet Kaur Brar, who finished second. Manu Bhaker (582) was a close third while Abhidnya Patil (577) and Rhythm Sangwan (574) rounded off the five in fray.

In the men's RFP OST T2, Bhavesh (580) took top billing, being rewarded for being the most consistent through the day, however, Vijayveer Sidhu (579) and Anish (578) as the quota holders in the event, will feel satisfied with the day's work. Adarsh Singh (572) and Ankur Goel (564) were clearly out of this one.

All 10-shooters come back on Saturday for the finals and will be eager to earn crucial podium points, which can be the clincher in the end calculations.

Olympic Selection Trials (OSTs) Scoring rules:

25M Pistol (Men & Women), 50M Rifle 3 Positions (Men & Women)

Top 2 FAS (Final Average Score) out of 5 qualify

Top 2 FAS= Top 2 Averages of Best of 3 OSTs (out of 4)

Best of 3 OSTs = (Score OST 1 + Score OST 2 + Score OST 3) / 3

Score OST= Qualification Score+ podium points

Quota points added to FAS= 2

Podium Points added to Qualification Score= 0.6 (1st), 0.4 (2nd), 0.2 (3rd)

10M Air Pistol (Men & Women) & 10M Air Rifle (Men & Women)

Top 2 FAS (Final Average Score) out of 5 qualify

Top 2 FAS= Top 2 Averages of Best of 3 OSTs (out of 4)

Best of 3 OSTs = (Score OST 1 + Score OST 2 + Score OST 3) / 3

Score OST= Qualification Score+ podium points

Quota points added to FAS= 1

Podium Points added to Qualification Score= 0.3 (1st), 0.2 (2nd), 0.1 (3rd).

