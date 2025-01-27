Onana views win over Fulham as turning point for Man Utd

Manchester, Jan 27 Andre Onana is hoping Manchester United have reached a turning point, after Sunday's 1-0 win against Fulham which is the side’s first Premier League away win since beating Manchester City in December, the Reds struck in the second-half through Lisandro Martinez to take all three points at Craven Cottage.

After Bruno Fernandes scored a dramatic goal in stoppage time to clinch Thursday’s match against Rangers at Old Trafford, it was Martinez who struck the ball into the top right corner in the 78th minute, a finish that was enough to earn the Reds an eighth consecutive win at Fulham.

"We have to enjoy it because at the end of the day, when things are going good everyone is happy. It’s what we want because we are Manchester United and we are under the obligation to give everything on the pitch. Hopefully, this game was the turning point and from here we move on. We are in this together. Like I always said, we win together, we lose together, bad moments will come and good moments will come. We have to stick together, it doesn’t matter what happens,” Onana said to MUTV.

The 1-0 win at Craven Cottage was the first time since December 1 that United had managed to shut out the opposition entirely, a run that spanned 13 matches in all competitions.

United are targeting three successive wins for the first time this season as they face FCSB on Thursday night in Bucharest. Looking to secure their place in the next stage of the Europa League, Amorim will be encouraged by the fight shown by his side on Sunday.

Amorim admitted that his team needed a bit of luck to get over the line against their London-based opponents.

"You need sometimes a little bit of luck, and we had some games that we lost, and in the end, nobody cares because the result [is what] counts. I remember some chances that we missed, for example against Nottingham (Forest), Bournemouth, some goals in the first minute of the game that changed the game.

"So, today I can see it that we have a lot to improve. We didn’t play so well with the ball but we gave time to the team and when you do have time with talented players, they can show in one play and they can change the game and today it was that situation," said Amorim in a press conference.

