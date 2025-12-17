One more accused arrested for vandalism during Lionel Messi's Kolkata event

Kolkata, Dec 17 One more person has been arrested in connection with the vandalism during Lionel Messi's event at Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, taking the number of those arrested to six, the Bidhannagar police said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the West Bengal government on Tuesday, began its probe into the matter.

According to police sources, the sixth arrest was made late on Tuesday night. The arrested person has been identified as Rupak Mandal. Police sources said that the accused will be produced before the Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Court and charged with vandalism, creating disorder and disrupting law and order at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

The sources also said that several other individuals are suspected of being involved in the incident, and they may also be interrogated, if necessary. It has also been hinted that the number of arrests may increase in the coming days based on the progress of the investigation, and once the examination of CCTV and other video footages are completed.

The sources stressed that they are investigating how the situation spiralled out of control on the day of the incident, who directly participated in the vandalism, and who instigated the violence from behind the scenes. It was learnt that investigators are separately analysing the role of each arrested accused.

Noting the seriousness of the incident and the questions raised about security arrangements at Yuva Bharati, one of the state's most prominent sports stadiums, the state government has formed the SIT, which will focus on how the disorder spread at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, where the security lapses occurred, and whether there was any negligence on the part of the responsible agencies or officials.

According to administrative sources, the SIT members visited the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday. They are inspecting the site, assessing the extent of the vandalism, and the amount of damage. After reviewing the situation, they will prepare a detailed report on the security arrangements on the day of the incident.

Meanwhile, following this incident, the administration is considering strengthening security measures for future large-scale events at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan. It includes ensuring adequate police surveillance, increased security checks at entry points and the use of modern technology to control crowds.

On December 13, the Salt Lake Stadium was full long before Messi's event began, with spectators waiting to see their favourite footballer.

As soon as Messi arrived, many people surrounded him, trying to take pictures. As Messi's security guards were also there, a chaotic situation prevailed overall, and spectators complained that they couldn't even see him.

Messi left the field within just 22 minutes. After that, vandalism began. Chairs and bottles were thrown onto the field from the stands. Many spectators broke down the gates and entered the field.

Vandalism occurred in the galleries and restrooms of the Yuva Bharati Krirangan. Following this incident, the state government formed an investigation committee. Event organiser Satadru Dutta was arrested. On Tuesday, Aroop Biswas resigned as state Sports Minister while top IPS officers, including DGP Rajeev Kumar, were issued a show-cause notice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor