Open Talent Hunt set for grand finale with combined national competition in Rohtak from Oct 6

New Delhi, Oct 2 Open Talent Hunt boxing competition grand finale along with the Combined National Talent Hunt will be held in Rohtak, Haryana, from October 6 to 22.

The Elite and Youth men and women competition will be played from October 6 to 13 with the Elite boxers competing in 12 weight categories and the Youth in 10. This will be followed by competition in junior and sub-junior men and women competitions from October 15 to 22 and will have 13 and 14 weight categories, respectively.

Organised by Boxing Federation of India in association with REC Limited, Talent Hunt competition's first two legs saw over 4000 boxers from sub-junior to senior age categories showcase their skills in Noida and Guwahati and the top eight pugilists from both the competitions will get a chance to seek a direct entry in the National Championships by reaching the final, while the quarterfinalists will earn a scholarship from BFI to support their training.

"Compared to last year, we have received an overwhelming response to the Talent Hunt with the overall quality of boxers coming from different parts of the country has been very encouraging. The direct entry for the two finalists in the Nationals and an outside chance of making it to the National Camp have been two major reasons behind this improved participation and we are looking forward to selecting some good talent to nurture from the combined nationals,” said Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General, Boxing Federation of India.

The initiative aimed at growing the sport beyond the traditional pockets and in the process identify and nurture emerging talent that can bring glory for the nation in major international competitions like the world championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Last year, the talent hunt was held across four locations followed by a Combined Nationals and over 6000 boxers had participated across the country.

