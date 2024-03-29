Osaka confirms first clay court season since 2022, takes wild card into Rouen

Rouen (France), March 29 Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka is set to take part in the first clay court season after two years as the Japanese tennis star has received a wild card for the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole main draw.

The WTA 250 tournament is scheduled to take place from April 15 in the French city of Rouen. This will be the third edition of the competition.

Osaka will compete on clay for the first time since Roland Garros 2022, where she fell in the first round to Amanda Anisimova. Her last match win on clay came in the first round of Madrid 2022 over Anastasia Potapova, according to WTA.

The Japanese player gave birth to a daughter Shai in July last year, and returned from maternity leave in January. She has compiled a 7-6 record so far, including a Doha quarterfinal run in February.

be joined at the upcoming WTA 250 event on indoor clay by the likes of by 2021 Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and 2022 WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia, the French No.1.

Also entered are 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and resurgent former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova.

