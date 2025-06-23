Ostrava Golden Spike: Neeraj recalls watching Usain Bolt as a kid ahead of competition debut

Ostrava [Czech Republic], June 23 : Ahead of the Ostrava Golden Spike event taking place on Tuesday, India's world champion and Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra recalled and admired legendary 11-time world champion sprinter Usain Bolt, who was a regular fixture at the event during his playing days.

Neeraj will be making his debut at the event after missing out on it last year due to an injury. Ahead of the event in a press meet, Neeraj expressed his admiration for the eight-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-time world champion sprinter and spoke on his preparations and mindset heading into the competition. Neeraj attended the last year's meet as a special guest.

"When I was a kid, I watched a lot of videos and photos of athletes like Usain Bolt competing here. I came last year, but I did not compete because of injury," Neeraj said as quoted by Olympics.com.

"Now I feel good, but I do not want to put any pressure on myself for (another) 90m. But I will try really hard," he added.

Indian superstar heads into the event after a second-place finish and 90 m-plus throw at the Doha Diamond League and a victory at the Paris Diamond League last week. He would be aiming to continue his momentum in Czechia.

"It was not easy, the competition in Paris was quite late. First throw was good, but I don't know what happened then... My last DL win was in Lausanne 2023, so at the end, I am happy already having a DL win this year," Neeraj said.

The Ostrava meet will be taking place at the home turf of his coach Jan Zelezny, who holds the world record in men's javelin throw with 98.48 m in 1996. Neeraj spoke about his equation with the coach

"I am really happy to work with such a great athlete and coach. I have already thrown 90m this year after a little bit more improvement in technique. So let us see when it comes next time, but I'm ready. Recently, we have done a good training in Nymbuk, so I will do my best here in Ostrava," Neeraj stated.

Zelezny, who was also present at the event, hailed Neeraj for popularising the javelin throw at Indian and global level, saying. "It is important for javelin and throws in general as athletics, it is not only about sprints. Neeraj opened the doors to other countries, it is great for our sport."

This will be Neeraj's fifth event this season as he aims to defend his world title during the World Athletics Championships in September at Tokyo. After Ostrava, Neeraj's next event will be at home, a competition named after him, the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 5.

