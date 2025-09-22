Our aim is to fill trophy cabinet with the World Cup: Sneh Rana

New Delhi, Sep 22 India's off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana said the side has set their sights firmly on winning the upcoming 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, adding that the team’s current collective goal is to ‘fill the trophy cabinet with a World Cup’.

India will open their campaign against co-hosts Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30. “It is always an honour to play in the World Cup. As a cricketer, you always dream of playing in the World Cup and representing your nation. It’s going to be interesting and challenging, especially since we are going to play at home.

“It’s a special feeling. And it’s even more special for Harman didi (Harmanpreet Kaur), as she’s been playing cricket for so many years now. Our aim is to fill the trophy cabinet with a World Cup,” said Sneh on JioHotstar’s show ‘Off the Pitch’.

Her fellow off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma spoke on the team’s mindset ahead of the World Cup. “Whenever we played a bilateral series, the World Cup trophy keeps coming to our mind. And this is Amol Muzumdar (Head Coach, Team India) sir’s first World Cup, so it’s important and special. We are going to play in front of a huge crowd in India, and it’s going to be a memorable campaign and we are ready for it.”

Sneh also highlighted the transformative role of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in shaping women’s cricket in India. “The Women’s Premier League has played a crucial role in Indian women’s cricket. It gives us the stage to play alongside and against top-class players from around the world.

"You also get to learn from elite foreign coaches, their strategies, how they think, and how they react in key moments. Even sitting and observing them is a great learning experience," she said.

India wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh highlighted how the WPL has helped her growth as a keeper. "The WPL is very helpful because whenever there is a meeting, I always try to be present in the bowling discussions. As a keeper, it’s important for me to know as much as the captain and the bowlers.

"Playing with overseas players also helps a lot; their plans and strategies are very different, and knowing that gives me an advantage. It allows me to understand what strategy they will use if I play alongside or against them," said Richa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor