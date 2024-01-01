"Our raiders could not execute their plans," says Bengaluru Bulls coach after loss to Tamil Thalaivas

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 : The Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a thrilling 38-37 victory against Tamil Thalaivas in Noida on Sunday. Speaking about the match, Bengaluru Bulls' Head Coach Randhir Singh expressed that Super Tackles against his team hurt them and the raiders could not execute their plans well.

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 witnessed a thriller on Sunday with a match between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas and one point separated both the teams.

"We should have won this game easily, but a few Super Tackles against our raiders hurt us. Our defenders played well, but the raiders couldn't execute their plans at times," said Randhir quoted by a PKL press release.

The head coach further added, "Sachin Narwal won the game for us. I took a risk and asked him to go for bonus points. He attained three bonus points for the team."

When asked about why he played Ran Singh instead of Aman in the first half, Randhir Singh said, "I knew that the Thalaivas had prepared to take on Aman in the defence unit and therefore I brought Ran Singh into the game. Every raider would have tried to catch Aman so I put Ran Singh on the mat to disrupt their plans."

The Bengaluru Bulls have experienced an up-and-down season so far. They are currently in seventh place with 25 points in 10 games. When asked if there will be a change in their style of play in the upcoming games, Randhir Singh said, "The Bengaluru Bulls are known for fighting till the very end. We will definitely keep giving our best to win games. We have lost six games in the competition so far, but we don't want to change our playing style at all."

The schedule for PKL Season 10 matches on Monday:

Game 1 - Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan - 8 pm

Game 2 - U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates - 9 pm

Venue: Noida.

