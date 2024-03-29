Ousted AIFF legal advisor writes to PMO flagging 'women’s safety' at federation HQs

New Delhi, March 29 Days after a woman employee at the Football House, the headquarters of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) here, reportedly lodged a verbal complaint of 'harassment' against a male colleague, Nilanjan Bhattacharjee, the ousted legal advisor to the AIFF, wrote to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) expressing deep concern over the "unsafe environment" for women staffers at the head office of the game's governing body.

"In furtherance of my earlier letter dated February 3, 2024, I would also like to bring to your notice the following developments which are plaguing Indian football, courtesy the sincere efforts of the Interim President, the incumbent Vice President, the Treasurer, and the Deputy Secretary General, who is discharging the functions of the office of the Secretary General of Indian football," Bhattacharjee wrote in the letter.

"It has been brought to my notice the instance of an AIFF women employee being sexually molested by an employee from the administration department of AIFF. In this manner, it has to be further observed that such an instance had apparently occurred in the month of February 2024 and such was informed to both President Kalyan Choubey and Deputy Secretary General Satyanarayan. However, efforts were allegedly undertaken by both to hush up the affair, not provide requisite support and assistance to the said victim," he alleged.

While the alleged victim in the latest case is yet to press a formal charge in the matter, the allegations can add to the woes of the AIFF which is already battling with charges of financial irregularities.

To recall, the Federation formed an Internal Complaints Committee under the provision of Chapter II (4.1) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013, in January this year.

In his letter, Bhattacharjee also alleged that because of the 'corrupt' and 'seriously disparaged' administration in the AIFF, there has been a steady 'brain drain' with the best of the staff having left the football body.

"Efforts are being made to make the competent staff buckle under pressure to serve the interests of certain persons," he alleged.

"While I know that efforts will be made to silence me, I sincerely believe that with the issue being brought to the notice of your good office, active and remedial steps will surely be oncoming as millions of Indians are looking up to for the same," concluded Bhattacharjee, who was removed from his post recently after he levelled serious allegations of financial irregularities against AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and others.

