Over 100 players to compete in first UPA Independence Cup Pickleball event

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 : The Universal Pickleball Association (UPA) is organising a first-ever Independence Cup Pickleball Tournament here on Sunday (August 17) to instil patriotic fervour and create awareness about adopting an active lifestyle, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Fit India.

Organised at Pickleplay in Sector 121, Noida, the tournament will witness more than 100 participants compete in 11 different age categories - from Under-14 to 60-plus. A total of 150-plus matches are scheduled to be played at the newly built venue, which is catering to the rapid interest in the sport of pickleball. The tournament also offers a cash purse of Rs 66,000 (Rs 6000 per category), besides attractive gifts for the top-3 finishers in each section.

Formed in October 2022 by a group of passionate sports enthusiasts, the Universal Pickleball Association (UPA) was established with a clear mission to promote and grow the sport of pickleball across Uttar Pradesh, as per a press release from Universal Pickleball Association.

Talking about the association's journey, President of UPA, Kumar K, said: "When we talk about the journey of the Universal Pickleball Association, it fills me with pride and gratitude. Over the years, UPA has successfully conducted more than 40 boot camps across Uttar Pradesh, creating awareness and laying a strong foundation for this beautiful sport of Pickleball. Not just that we have also hosted over 30 tournaments, from local to large-scale events, welcoming passionate participants from across the country.

"Today, with the Independence Cup, we take yet another step forward. This is not just a tournament it is a contribution towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. He has often said that a healthy society is the foundation of a prosperous nation, and through sports like Pickleball, we are turning that vision into reality," he added.

The beauty of pickleball lies in its inclusivity it can be played by all age groups making it a perfect fit for this mission, according to the Universal Pickleball Association press release.

Jyoti Dang Kandhari, aged 54, who will be competing in the 50-plus age category of the Independence Cup, said: "With no racquet sports history, I came to know about pickleball in December 2023 when UPA conducted a boot camp in our society. From then on, with the constant support of the UPA, I achieved some small milestones in my sports journey. I won gold in the Noida Pickleball Nationals in women's doubles and a bronze in mixed doubles. I have also won many medals in the UP State tournament as well as the AD Sharma tournament, to name a few."

Prabhat Mani Vats, secretary UPA, said, "We are grateful to the Government for inspiring people to embrace good health through such initiatives. Our players have consistently delivered outstanding performances at both national and international tournaments, bringing pride to Uttar Pradesh. Looking ahead, UPA has already established district-level associations in 3-4 districts and is set to expand to 7-8 more districts this year. This will further strengthen the sport's infrastructure and enable its growth at the grassroots level, ensuring a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem for Pickleball in the state."

UPA's motto is simple: to cover every district of Uttar Pradesh and spread the joy of Pickleball, while fostering fitness and good health for all.

