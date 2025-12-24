Over 127 teams Pan-India register for Harish Sharma Basketball Championship

New Delhi [India], December 24 : A staggering over 127 teams from across India have applied to compete for the title in the second edition of Harish Sharma 3 on 3 All India Basketball Championship (Men & Women) on December 27-28 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi, according to a press release.

"87 teams will be finally selected, including 63 men's and 24 women's teams. This time, Arjuna Awardees and a Padma Shri Awardee player would be there to grace the occasion along with other eminent guests," said Roopam Harish Sharma, Chairperson of the organising committee of the Championship named after the legendary international basketball player and iconic sports administrator, late Harish Sharma.

Teams from states, universities, clubs and institutions have registered for the Championship. The Championship's mascot, "Titu Hoops", was unveiled alongside the tournament's theme song. Named after the late Harish Sharma's nickname "Titu", the mascot, an elephant, symbolises wisdom, strength and teamwork.

"The winning teams in both the men and women categories would get Rs 1 Lakh as a cash prize, while the second and third position teams will get Rs 50 K and 30 K respectively," said Roopam Harish Sharma.

Sudhanshu Mittal, Co-Chairperson of the Organising Committee, said, "The format of the championship is the future format of basketball. Speed, stamina and thrill are experienced in a limited time, and the format has emerged as an entertaining format globally."

Mukesh Kalia, the current DBA, informed that the Senior National Basketball Championship 3-on-3 is scheduled for the last week of January 2026, and that the Harish Sharma Championship is a prelude to it.

Also present in the Press Conference was the Guest of Honour, former Union Minister Vijay Goel; Ashok Rangeen, Secretary General, DBA; Harsharan Singh, Chairman, Selection Committee, DBA; M.S. Tyagi, Chairman, Administration & Organisation, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI); Former Secretary of TRAI, Harshvardhan and others.

Vijay Goel said, "In India, the game of Basketball is now rising fast, and I wish this Championship, named after Harish Sharma, will take basketball to new heights."

Harshvardhan said, "I wish the Championship named after Shri Harish Sharma scales to a new height and popularity. The contribution of late Shri Sharma to basketball and sports is profound."

The championship will be played on three basketball courts simultaneously, offering an action-packed experience for players and spectators alike.

The event is being organised by the Prithvi Nath Club (PNC), affiliated with the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA), which is the official host under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

The tournament also has endorsement from FIBA 3x3. It continues PNC's legacy of promoting basketball through premier tournaments, such as the Master Prithvi Nath All India Basketball Championship, a tribute to Shri Harish Sharma's father.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor