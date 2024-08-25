Over 20 Indian Paralympics 2024 athletes leave for Paris; accessibility support, government schemes, consistent performances bring optimism

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Over 20 athletes from the Indian contingent for the Paralympics 2024 departed for Paris from Delhi airport on Sunday, going to the host nation with expectations, the best wishes of a billion countrymen and support from all government and private partners that will motivate the athletes to surpass the record haul of 19 medals set in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

After the sporting extravaganza that was the Paris Olympics, the sporting action will continue with the Paris Paralympics from August 28 onwards and will go on till September 8. As Chef de Mission, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) vice president Satya Prakash Sangwan will lead India's largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes competing across 12 sports disciplines. His role will be pivotal in ensuring that the Indian team has the support and guidance they need to excel on the global stage.

Various reputed para-athletes, such as table tennis stars Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel, para-badminton players Manoj Sarkar, Manisha Ramdass and gold medallist Krishna Nagar, and para-athletes Sachin Sachin Sarjerao Khilari and Sakshi Kasana, among others, were at the airport to catch their flight to Paris.

Some of the athletes and PCI officials interacted withand talked about the expectations from the ongoing competition, the preparation done by athletes, and support for players from various government and private entities.

PCI vice president and Chef-de-Mission of the continent, SP Sangwan, toldthat the widespread attention that athletes have received has made them feel really good and that they will be returning home with at least 25-30 medals.

"Earlier, people used to ignore us. But now, this time we have received so much attention that it feels good. Our players are our heroes. We will win 25-30 medals, at least. At least eight to ten times, we will raise our tricolour in Paris by winning a gold medal. We are expecting 10 medals at least," Sangwan told ANI.

He said that all 84 players in the contingent are capable of winning a gold medal, but listed athletes Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya, Pranav Soorma, and badminton players as some big contenders. "Most medals will be won in athletics.".

Sangwan said that the central government, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Swayam, the accessibility partner of PCI, have helped athletes a lot.

"It was my dream to carry my tricolour with the group. We are targeting the top eight-ten rankings. I would like to thank the media for providing us with coverage and exposure," added Sangwan.

Para-badminton player Manoj, a bronze medallist from Tokyo 2020, is excited to go a few steps better this time in his campaign.

"I secured a bronze medal in the singles competition last time. I am really excited to change the colour of my medal this time around and cannot wait to play. I feel that badminton itself will bring 10 medals, as compared to four last time. Coming to the whole contingent, we will bring 25-plus medals," said Manoj to ANI.

On Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Pramod Bhagat missing out on action due to an anti-doping violation, Manoj said, "We will really miss him this time around. He was a big medal contender. It is a loss for us. Last time, he defeated me to reach the final. He was my doubles partner as well. As a team, we are missing him a lot."

On August 13, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) released a statement to confirm that the CAS handed Bhagat an 18-month ban for whereabouts failures. Bhagat will remain suspended from all badminton-related activities until September 1, 2025. As a result, he won't have the opportunity to defend his title and will miss the marquee event in Paris.

Talking about support from government and private entities, Manoj said that he has received a lot of help under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) from SAI, PCI, etc.

"Earlier, we did not know what physios were. We did not have them. Now we have two physios, dieticians, strength and conditioning coaches, etc to take care of us and make sure we are injury-free and all things are looked after," added Manoj.

Para-table tennis stars Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel are also very optimistic about their and their country's performances at the Paralympics and talked about the support shown by the government.

"This is my second Paralympics. We are going to bring home a lot of medals. The contingent is much bigger and we will all give our best," said Bhavina, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, to ANI.

"It feels really good to tell that government has supported us a lot, be it through SAI, Table Tennis Federation of India, etc. Other organisations, like OGQ (Olympic Gold Quest), have supported us. That is why so many athletes. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, believes that India will progress if people play. This is now embedded in our minds," she added.

Bhavina said that Swayam has helped athletes with accessibility by providing them with special vehicles that will facilitate their travel and increase their overall comfort.

Sonalben, the Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist who is now appearing in her second Paralympics, is also very excited to put her four years of hard work to the test.

"I hope I can win a medal. This time, we are expecting a lot of medals for the whole contingent. I cannot give a number, but I can hope we will do better than last time. I am confident that we will get gold medals in double digits. Rest; it is up to god," she added.

On help received regarding accessibility to the players via special vehicles, Sonalben said, "I have never seen such vehicles in India before. SAI and OGQ have helped me a lot. Grassroot players need sponsorships to go to Paralympics. If these come, only then we will get a medal."

Shot put athlete Sachin is also excited for his Paralympic debut after featuring in two World Championships and years of preparation. He toldthat the Paralympic Committee of India and the Paralympic Committee of Maharashtra supported him a lot.

"Hope I will come back with gold. My coach, dieticians, physios etc have worked hard with me. I have also been associated with the TOPS scheme since 2022 and am getting a lot of facilities from central government," he added.

Para-badminton player Manisha, a former world number one in women's singles competition, also toldabout the help she has received under the TOPS Scheme.

"I am under TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme). TOPS has helped us a lot. It is supporting us financially, in practice and for the tournaments. They are spending a lot of money on us. I hope I will come back with a medal," she said.

On the absence of Pramod from the Paralympics, Manisha said that it is a huge loss for India but expressed optimism that he will make a great comeback to the sport.

Discus throw athlete Sakshi Kasana said that she always dreamt of playing sports since she was a kid.

"I hope 30 medals come this time; I think 70 percent of medals will come from athletics itself. My coaches have helped me a lot in shaping my sleep pattern, diet, training, etc. Let us see what the results are. For past six months, Khelo India scheme has been supporting me. I am staying in a room at JLN Stadium, which has helped me practice better. The special vehicles provided to us have made our journey easier," she added.

At the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, India won five gold medals, eight silver and six bronze medals, bringing home a record total of 19 medals.

