Pain of differently abled athletes has been understood...: PCI chief hails provision of accessibility partner

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Ahead of the Paris Paralympics 2024, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia on Sunday, appreciated the provision of keeping Svayam as the accessibility partner for the contingent and said the 'pain' and troubles faced by differently-abled athletes has now been addressed.

Over 20 athletes from the Indian contingent for the Paralympics 2024 departed for Paris from Delhi airport on Sunday, going to the host nation with expectations, the best wishes of a billion countrymen and support from all government and private partners that will motivate the athletes to surpass the record haul of 19 medals set in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

While talking to the reporters, Jhajharia talked about the PCI's endeavour to onboard Svayam as the accessibility partner for the Indian contingent for the Paris Paralympics with an effort to ensure ease of travel and dignity of players during their local commute to the airport, training facilities.

"Svayam is a message in itself. The pain of differently abled athletes has been understood. Work is being done on accessible transport. This is showing a new direction to the country, that what is the need of differently abled athletes," Jhajharia said.

The PCI president added that accessibility is important for athletes and once they get it properly, it gives the athletes more confidence.

"Accessibility is important for athletes. They have to travel a lot. If they get accessibility, they feel more confident and better mentally," he added.

Svayam has donated special accessible vehicles that can accommodate wheelchairs without the athletes having to be displaced from the wheelchair to board the vehicle.

Various reputed para-athletes, such as table tennis stars Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel, para-badminton players Manoj Sarkar, Manisha Ramdass and gold medallist Krishna Nagar, and para-athletes Sachin Sarjerao Khilari and Sakshi Kasana, among others, were at the airport to catch their flight to Paris on Sunday.

At the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, India won five gold medals, eight silver and six bronze medals, bringing home a record total of 19 medals.

