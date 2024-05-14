Pakistan appoint David Reid as mental health coach for T20 World Cup

Lahore, May 14 Pakistan have appointed David Reid as the mental performance coach of the senior men's team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA, the country's cricket board announced on Tuesday.

The 2009 T20 champions have finished runners-up in the last edition of the tournament in Australia. The country has last lifted the ICC title in 2017 when they outclassed India by 180 runs in the summit clash to win the Champions Trophy in London.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that Reid's appointment will bolster the 'functioning and performance' of the players in the T20 extravaganza next month.

"Ensuring the mental health and well-being of our elite cricketers is not just a priority, but a fundamental commitment. Recognising that their performance on the field is intricately linked to their mental state, we have taken decisive action to provide them with the best support possible. That's why we've brought on board David Reid, a seasoned expert with nearly two decades of experience as a Qualified Mental Health Clinician," Naqvi said in PCB's post on X.

"His track record speaks volumes, having successfully worked with world-record holders, Olympians and top-tier sports franchises like Chennai Super Kings, the Melbourne Stars and the Essendon Football Club in the AFL. With his expertise in enhancing both functioning and performance, we are confident that our players will receive the comprehensive care they need to thrive both on and off the field," he added.

In the last edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan suffered a five-wicket loss to England in the title decider at Melbourne Cricket Ground. In last year's ODI World Cup in India, Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals after finishing fifth with five defeats, including a loss against Afghanistan: in nine games.

Pakistan will start their T20 World Cup campaign against co-host the USA in Texas on June 6.

