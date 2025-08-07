Pakistan captain Fatima Sana reprimanded for dissent in first T20I against Ireland

Dubai, Aug 7 Pakistan women's team captain Fatima Sana has been officially reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20 International against Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the development in a media release on Thursday.

The incident took place in the 13th over of Pakistan’s innings when Fatima was adjudged caught behind. The 22-year-old all-rounder, however, stayed at the crease with her hands on her hips and walked off slowly, actions interpreted as dissent towards the umpire’s decision.

The ICC stated that Fatima was found to have breached Article 2.8 of its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.”

As a result, one demerit point has been added to Fatima’s disciplinary record — her first offence within a 24-month period.

Fatima accepted the charge and the sanction proposed by match referee Graham McCrea of the ICC International Panel, thereby avoiding the need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Roland Black and Gareth Morrison, with Aidan Seaver serving as the third umpire.

Level 1 offences under the ICC Code carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum of 50% of the player’s match fee, along with the possibility of one or two demerit points depending on the severity.

The tour will see Pakistan play a three-match T20I series in Dublin. The series offers valuable game time ahead of the 50-over World Cup, set to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from early October. Pakistan are hoping to maintain their winning momentum as they prepare for a tour of Ireland next month, building up to the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

