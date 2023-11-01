Para Asian Games: Anurag Thakur lauds efforts of all para-athletes

New Delhi, Nov 1 Sports minister Anurag Thakur interacted with the Indian para-athletes after their historic win at the Asian Para Games 2022, bagging a rich haul of 111 medals including a record 29 Golds.

Sheetal Devi (Para-Archer), Rakesh Kumar (Para-Archer), Suraj (Para-Archer), Bhavina Patel (Para-TT), Ekta Bhyan (Para-Athletics), Nishad Kumar (Para-Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para-Badminton), Krishna Nagar (Para-Badminton) along with the Coaches met with the Minister at his residence on Wednesday.

The medalists shared their experiences, learnings from the Game while exchanging gifts and mementos with the Minister.

Anurag Thakur also celebrated their historic triumph with sweets, and personalised written messages on their medal’s ribbon.

In addition, Krishna Nagar also gifted the minister with a badminton racquet, appreciating his support for Para-Athletes and Para-Sports in the nation.

Anurag Thakur lauded the efforts of all Para-Athletes and acknowledged their role in making India a sporting superpower.

