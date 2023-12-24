Para athletes Sumit Antil, Sheetal Devi win top para-sports honours in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 24 : World record holder, world champion and 2020 Paralympic Games gold medalist Javelin thrower in the F64 category Sumit Antil, and recent Arjuna Awardee and double Asian Para Games gold medallist archer Sheetal Devi, won the coveted Best Male and Best Female athlete crowns at an award show held in Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

Sumit, who threw the Javelin 73.29 meters in the recent Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China for his world record mark and Sheetal Devi, who won two golds and a silver at the same Games in Compound Archery, were among 250 nominations received from as many as 20 federations in 23 award categories at the first-ever Radiant Differently Abled Sports Awards.

India's first Paralympic gold medallist and freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar, who won gold at the 1972 Paralympics, was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award. The Indian Blind Chess team, which won gold and multiple medals at the Hangzhou Para Games, won the Major Dhyanchand Team of the Year award presented by the hockey wizard's Dhyan Chand's son and former Hockey World Cup winner Ashok Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, Ashok said, "I am honoured to be a part of today's memorable event to honour our special athletes. These award functions are there to encourage our athletes who give their best for our country in their respective fields. I congratulate all the special athletes and the federations who have worked so hard. It was my father's dream that the athletes who win medals for the pride of our nation should one day become the pride of the country itself."

Also sharing her thoughts was the first and only armless para-athlete to win Sheetal Devi, who said, "I feel extremely happy to win the Best Female Athlete award. One and a half years ago, I picked up a bow for the first time. When I first joined the academy, I never thought I could play the sport, but my coaches never left faith in me and supported me throughout. I have qualified for the Olympics and I will work even harder to win a medal for my country."

Renowned para-badminton coach Gaurav Khanna, who has coached such names as Pramod Bhagat, Abu Hubaida and Palak Kohli won the award for the Best Coach. His Gaurav Khanna Excellia Badminton Academy in Lucknow also won the Best Academy award.

Khanna said on the sidelines, "The athletes have done their job on the field and it's our time to recognize their success."

An eminent jury comprising Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt and National Para Athletics coach Satyanarayana among others, adjudicated the awards.

The Advisory Committee consisted of such household names such as Ajitpal Singh, Ashwin Nachappa, Rohit Rajpal, MSK Prasad and others.

Beyond the Best Female and Male Athlete awards, there were some unique awards given. For example, double Paralympic medallist shooter Singhraj Adhana was awarded the 'Most Stylish athlete' while Sundar Singh Gurjar, for his world record feat in F-46 Javelin at the Asian Para Games, was bestowed with the 'Comeback of the Year' title.

