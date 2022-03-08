Paralympics Silver Medallist Yogesh Kathuniya kicks off PM Modi's 'Meet the Champions' initiative in Bihar

Paralympics Silver Medallist Yogesh Kathuniya on Tuesday visited Patna's Government Girls Senior Secondary School and kicked off Prime Minister Narendra Modi's school visit campaign to create awareness among students about the importance of balanced diet and fitness in the eastern region of the country.

Titled 'Meet the Champions', Tokyo 2020 Olympians are visiting schools across the country, as part of this programme.

Yogesh, whose mother played a huge role in his recovery during his childhood, also took the occasion to wish all those who were present there a very Happy International Women's Day.

"She has always been there with me from the start and always supported me, so I especially dedicate this women's day to her," said Yogesh in a statement.

He then went on to talk about his paralympic journey and said "though the journey only started in 2017 for me, I was quick to realise that this was the sport for me and the career I want to be in, and have since then dedicated myself fully to this sport".

Meet the Champions' initiative is part of the government's 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' that was kicked off by Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in December 2021.

So far 9 Olympians and Paralympians have met student representatives of over 600 Schools over the past few months and shared their life experiences, lessons, tips on how to eat right and also give an overall inspirational boost to school children.

During Yogesh's event in Patna, the State Education board also invited Divyaang students from various schools, so Yogesh can interact with them and motivate them to take up sports.

Addressing the kids on how a balanced diet is important for everyone, Yogesh said: "We need to have all food items, even sugar, but in the right amount and from right food items. You get protein and carbohydrates from junk food items as well, but they also have excess amount of saturated fats that you need to avoid. So, it is important to find the right food item for your source of protein and carbohydrates."

After his interaction with the local students, Yogesh also played a game of Volleyball with the students that were present there and inspired the next generation of athletes to take up all kinds of sports.

The unique school visit campaign is jointly being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Education. The initiative started after India's huge success at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, when Prime Minister Modi, during his interaction with the athletes, had requested them to visit 75 schools and speak of the importance of Santulit Aadhar and Fitness.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor