Paris Olympics 2024: PM Modi Speaks to Sarabjot Singh on Phone, Congratulates Shooter After Winning Bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Olympic bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh for his performance in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Modi spoke to Singh via phone, praising his achievement.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also praised Bhaker and Singh for their historic performance. The duo secured the bronze medal by defeating their South Korean opponents. Murmu highlighted Bhaker’s remarkable feat of becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single Olympic Games.

Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze medal for India in the mixed team 10 metre air pistol event for shooting!

"Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the bronze medal for India in the mixed team 10 metre air pistol event," Murmu ji posted on X. "Manu Bhaker has created history, becoming the first woman shooter from India to win two medals in the same Olympic games. She has done us immensely proud."

Prime Minister Modi also commended the duo. In a message on his official X account, he expressed national pride in their accomplishment. "Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted," Modi wrote. He further praised Bhaker’s consistency, noting this as her second consecutive Olympic medal, and highlighted the duo’s overall performance. "For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat," he added.

The Bhaker-Sarabjot duo clinched the bronze by overcoming the South Korean team 16-10, winning eight of the rounds. Despite trailing 0-2 after the first round, India maintained the lead throughout the match. Bhaker’s notable performance included a high score of 10.7 in the second round. Sarabjot Singh, although starting slowly, provided crucial support to Bhaker as they secured their historic victory.