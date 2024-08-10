Paris Olympics 2024: Reetika Hooda Advances to Quarterfinals of Women's Freestyle 76kg Event
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 10, 2024 03:25 PM2024-08-10T15:25:58+5:302024-08-10T15:45:44+5:30
Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda secured her place in the quarterfinals of the Women's Freestyle (76kg) event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Hooda achieved a decisive 12-2 (technical superiority) victory over Bernadett Nagy of Hungary. She will next take on Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the quarter-final later today.
REETIKA HOODA IS UNSTOPPABLE FOR INDIA. 🔥— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 10, 2024
- What a talent....!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NWcGZ09dtV
Last year, Hooda made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the U-23 World Championships, defeating the USA’s Kennedy Blades in the final. She also holds bronze medals from the senior Asian Championships and the Under-20 World Championships in the 72kg category.
Earlier on Friday, Aman Sehrawat won India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing a bronze with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz. India's medal tally now stands at six, just short of the seven medals earned at Tokyo 2020.