Paris Olympics 2024: Reetika Hooda Advances to Quarterfinals of Women's Freestyle 76kg Event

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda secured her place in the quarterfinals of the Women's Freestyle (76kg) event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Hooda achieved a decisive 12-2 (technical superiority) victory over Bernadett Nagy of Hungary. She will next take on Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the quarter-final later today.

REETIKA HOODA IS UNSTOPPABLE FOR INDIA. 🔥



- What a talent....!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NWcGZ09dtV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 10, 2024

Last year, Hooda made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the U-23 World Championships, defeating the USA’s Kennedy Blades in the final. She also holds bronze medals from the senior Asian Championships and the Under-20 World Championships in the 72kg category.

Earlier on Friday, Aman Sehrawat won India’s first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing a bronze with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz. India’s medal tally now stands at six, just short of the seven medals earned at Tokyo 2020.