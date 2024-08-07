Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Reveals Her Favorite Foods and Diet Secrets

Vinesh Phogat reached the final of the Women's Wrestling 50kg event at the 2024 Paris Olympics by defeating Yusnelis Guzman Lopez of Cuba 5-0. This achievement makes her the first Indian woman to compete in a wrestling final at the Olympics. She will face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the USA in the final on Wednesday. In an interview with leading media portal finalist Vinesh revealed what is her favorite food and diet.

While expressing her love for home-cooked meals, stating that they improve her mood after a tiring day. According to a Hindustan Times report, her favorite post-victory meal is hot roti with chutney. Initially, Vinesh did not focus much on her diet. She admitted, "At first, I didn't really know which foods contained protein. Sometimes I would skip breakfast, have a loaf of bread for lunch, or just eat eggs before bed."

Her pre-training diet consists of eggs and oats, tomatoes, or bread. For lunch, she typically has roti-sabzi, protein-rich chana or rajma, yogurt, salad, or fruits. Dinner is lighter, featuring roti, green vegetables, and eggs. Vinesh believes that success comes from a balanced diet, rigorous training, and self-belief. She maintains that while she is not overly strict about her diet, she also doesn’t indulge excessively.