Paris Olympics: Arjun Babuta advances to 10m air rifle final

Paris [France], July 28 : Indian shooter Arjun Babuta has secured a spot in the 10m air rifle final at the Paris 2024 Olympics after finishing seventh in the qualification round on Sunday. The 25-year-old from Chandigarh shot a series of 105.7, 104.9, 105.5, 105.4, 104.0, and 104.6, achieving a total score of 630.1 points to make the cut for the final.

Babuta will now compete in the eight-shooter final on Monday, aiming for Olympic glory. This follows a narrow miss in the mixed team event with partner Ramita Jindal on Saturday, where the duo finished sixth in the qualification round, just missing out on a final berth.

This achievement marked a turning point in his career and established him as a serious contender on the international stage.

In the same event, Army marksman Sandeep Singh finished 12th with a score of 629.3, concluding his Paris campaign. Despite not advancing to the final, Singh's participation in his maiden Olympics has been invaluable.

Babuta's progression to the final is a moment of pride for India and holds significant promise for the nation's medal prospects in shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympics. His performance on Monday will be closely watched, as he aims to translate his qualification success into a podium finish.

As the Indian shooting contingent continues to strive for excellence. His advancement to the final not only highlights his personal achievements but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring shooters in India.

The Paris 2024 Olympics remain a platform for athletes to showcase their talents and achieve their dreams. As Arjun Babuta prepares for the final, Indian sports fans will be eagerly supporting him, hoping for a memorable performance and a coveted Olympic medal.

