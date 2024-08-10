Paris Olympics: Indian hockey team already looking forward to ‘bringing another medal’ at LA 2028

New Delhi, Aug 10 The Indian hockey team made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning back-to-back medals at the Games for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich. The team that created history returned to India on Saturday and paid their respects to one of the greatest to represent the country, Major Dhyan Chand, at the stadium named after the legend here on Saturday.

The team offered flowers to Major Dhyan Chand's statue and spoke to the media about the special experience.

"It feels great because representing the country at such a high level is a matter of immense pride for you and your family. The most important thing is how you compose yourself at such a huge stage. I hope we break more records at the 2028 LA Olympics and bring another medal," midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad told IANS at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Saturday.

India defeated Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match in Paris to secure their second successive medal. The team had performed exceptionally throughout the tournament and suffered their only defeat in the tournament against World Champions Germany as they lost 2-3 in the semi-finals of the tournament.

“Winning a medal for the country is a significant achievement...Before going to the Olympics, we met with the Prime Minister, and we also spoke with him after winning. This is a very important and special experience for us," Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh told IANS.

"Our main focus was to play in the finals, but we lost to Germany. However, we still brought home a medal and received the love and support of the people of our country," Raj Kumar Pal told IANS.

The entire team played like a collective solid unit throughout the tournament but Harmanpreet Singh and P.R. Sreejesh were the two pillars behind the success of the team as they were the focal points behind India’s goal and defence. The captain continued his fine-scoring form and scored a brace in the bronze medal match to secure the victory.

“As soon as we won the medal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to us and congratulated us. He was very pleased. You could tell that he watched every game with the way he spoke to us,” concluded defender Jarmanpreet Singh.

