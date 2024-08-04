Paris Olympics: Jeswin Aldrin fails to breach qualification mark in men's long jump event

Paris [France], August 4 : India athlete Jeswin Aldrin failed to breach the qualification mark in the men's long jump event at the Stade de France on Sunday at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Aldrin's best attempt and his single successful jump out of three, of 7.61m in the Group B men's long jump qualification, weren't enough to allow him to take centre stage in the final of the event.

Aldrin's best attempt secured a lowly 13th spot out of 16 in Group B. He failed to breach the qualification standard of 8.15 m. His attempt wasn't enough to help him bag the rank among the top 12 best performers from both groups.

Overall, he ended in the 26th spot, bringing an end to the 22-year-old long jumper's campaign in the qualification round.

He failed to register a clear jump in his first and second attempts. In his third and final attempt, Aldrin delivered his best attempt in the event, which wasn't enough to seal his place in the final.

The long jump national record holder made the cut for Paris by occupying the 31st rank in men's long jump.

For the Paris Olympics, India fielded a 29-member athletics contingent. The athletics event kicked off on August 1 and will conclude on August 11. Apart from race walk events, all athletic events will be held at the Stade de France.

The most notable competitors for India in athletics are world champion and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in the men's javelin throw. India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra will defend his gold medal in the men's javelin throw event.

The qualification round for the javelin throw will take place on August 6, while the finals will take place on August 8.

Also, Asian Games gold medallist Annu Rani will be contesting in the women's javelin throw.

Muhammed Anas/Muhammed Ajmal/Amoj Jacob/Santhosh Tamilarasan/Rajesh Ramesh/Mijo Chacko Kurian, the Asian Games gold medallists, will also be aiming to carry forward their momentum in the men's 4x400m relay event.

Another dark horse contender for an Olympic medal will be Avinash Sable, who will be contesting in the men's 3000 m steeplechase event, in which he is the national record holder.

He will be aiming to earn an Olympic medal for himself after some fine medal-winning performances in the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor