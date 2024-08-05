Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: USA jump to top, China slip to 2nd; India on 57th

Paris, Aug 5 After bagging two golds in athletics, the USA pipped China to go on top of the Paris Olympics medal tally and entered Day 10 of the competition with 19 gold, 26 silver and many as bronze medals for a total of 71 medals.

China, on the other hand, slipped to second with 19 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze medals for a total of 45 medals.

Host France are sitting third with 44 medals, including 12 gold, 14 silver and 18 bronze, followed by Australia on fourth place with 31 medals.

Great are placed fifth after winning 10 gold, 12 silver and 15 bronze medals for a total of 37 medals.

India, with three bronze medals, are currently sitting in 57th position.

Medal Tally:

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) United States 19 26 26 71

2) China 19 15 11 45

3) France 12 14 18 44

4) Australia 12 11 8 31

5) Great Britain 10 12 15 37

6) India 0 0 3 3

