Paris Olympics: Rafael Nadal defeats Fucsovics 2-1, sets up a blockbuster clash with Djokovic

Paris, July 28 Tennis icon Rafael Nadal defeated Hungarian opponent Morton Fucsovics 2-1 (6-1, 4-6, 6-4) in the opening round of the 2024 Olympics. The 22-time Grand Slam winner and one of the greatest tennis players on the clay surface started in dominant fashion winning the first set 6-1. However, the 38-year-old star, who has been in and out of the sport in the past year, slipped in the second set and ended up losing 4-6 to tie the game at 1-1.

The former World No.1 led the third set with a score of 4-2 before a late scare saw Fucsovic try to sneak back into the match. However, the undisputed ‘King of Clay’ kept his composure to seal the set 6-4 and advanced to the next round.

The Roland Garros complex is said to be Nadal’s second home with the Spanish having won 14 grand slams at this very venue and having an impeccable record of 112 victories and only four losses to his name at the French Open. However, two of his four losses at this venue came against his second-round opponent, Novak Djokovic.

Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, a dream pairing at the Olympics, started their men's doubles campaigns on a strong note on Saturday when the Spaniards defeated Argentinian duo Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Moltani in straight sets, 2-0 (7-6, 6-4).

