Paris Olympics: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz storms into semi-final

Paris [France], August 1 : Former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz won his quarterfinal clash against United States's Tommy Paul in the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

The Spaniard won the match 6-3, 7-6(7) against the American. His semifinal clash will be against either Norway's Casper Ruud or Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Alcaraz won the first set easily where he outclassed Paul 6-3. But in the second set, he was trailing 2-5 against his opponent and went on to win the game in the tie-breaker which ended with a scoreline of 7-6.

There is a possibility that Alcaraz could face Serbia's Novak Djokovic if both of them manage to win their remaining clashes in the ongoing mega event.

Earlier in the Round of 16, Alcaraz won the match 6-4, 6-2 against Roman Safiullin.

The Spanish player hit 21 winners and sealed the game in straight sets. The match lasted 90 minutes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor