Paris Olypmics: Jyothi Yarraji finishes seventh in 100m hurdles heat

Paris [France], August 7 : Indian sprinter Jyothi Yarraji, who competed in the women's 100m hurdles in the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, finished seventh in Heat 5 clocking a time of 13.16 seconds.

She could not secure a direct spot in the semifinals.

Jyothi is the first Indian female athlete to compete in the 100m hurdles at the Olympics.

She will have another opportunity to progress to the next stage through the repechage round scheduled for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, India's marathon race walk mixed relay team, comprised of Suraj Panwar, and Priyanka Goswami, could not finish the final of the mixed relay event on Wednesday.

The Indian duo's campaign ended prematurely at the 33.4km mark, shortly after the third exchange, due to multiple infractions involving loss of contact and bent knee issues.

The marathon race walk mixed relay saw Spain's Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez emerge victorious with a time of 2:50:31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor