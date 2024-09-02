Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar Wins Gold Medal in Men's Singles SL3 Para-Badminton Event (Watch Video)

Nitesh Kumar secured gold for India in the men’s singles SL3 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Monday. The first-seeded Kumar defeated Great Britain’s second-seeded Daniel Bethell with scores of 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in the gold medal match held at La Chapelle Arena.

The SL3 category features athletes with moderately restricted movement in one or both limbs or the absence of limbs. The event is played on a half-width court with no restrictions on the shots.

Kumar and Bethell began Game 1 with extended rallies typical of the SL3 category. After a tightly contested first half, Kumar seized the advantage, finishing with a 21-14 victory. The second game was equally competitive, but Kumar faltered in the final points, leading to a deciding third game.

In the final game, Kumar built a 19-16 lead and despite Bethell’s strong comeback, the Indian shuttler secured the gold medal after a series of intense exchanges.

Kumar’s win marks India’s second gold medal at the ongoing Paralympics.