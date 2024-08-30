Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal Wins Bronze in Women’s T35 100m Event (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 30, 2024 05:18 PM2024-08-30T17:18:58+5:302024-08-30T17:24:53+5:30
India’s Preethi Pal made history on Friday, August 30, by winning the country’s first-ever medal in the women’s 100m event at the Paralympics. Pal secured the bronze medal in the Women’s 100m T35 final at the Paris 2024 Games with a personal-best time of 14.21 seconds.
China’s Zhou Xia took gold with a time of 13.58 seconds, while Guo Qianqian secured silver with 13.74 seconds.
BRONZE 🥉 For INDIA 🇮🇳— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 30, 2024
🏃♀️ Preethi Pal wins bronze medal in the Women's 100m T35 Final.#Paris2024#Cheer4Bharat#Paralympics2024#ParaAthletics@mansukhmandviya@MIB_India@PIB_India@IndiaSports@ParalympicIndia@PCI_IN_Official@Media_SAI@AkashvaniAIR@DDNational… pic.twitter.com/igEYUhtpmu
She previously won a bronze medal in the women's 200m T35 at the World Para Athletics Championships in May 2024. Pal's performance at the Paris Games adds to India's medal tally, following Avani Lekhara's gold and Mona Agarwal's bronze in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event earlier in the day.