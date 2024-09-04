Paris Paralympics 2024: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver in Men’s Shot Put F46 Event

Sachin Khilari clinched a silver medal in the men’s shot put F46 final at the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday, delivering a throw of 16.32 meters. Khilari finished just behind Canada’s Greg Stewart, who registered a season-best throw of 16.38 meters to take gold.

Paris Paralympics: Sachin Sarjerao Khilari wins silver medal in the men's shot put - F46 event with the best throw of 16.32m.



Nihd Yasser (14.21m) and Rohit Kumar (14.10m) finish eighth and ninth, respectively pic.twitter.com/MDhYxiHg37 — IANS (@ians_india) September 4, 2024

Khilari’s achievement boosts India’s medal count to 21, surpassing the 19 medals the country earned at the Tokyo Paralympics. India currently stands 19th in the medal table, with three gold, eight silver, and 10 bronze medals.

Read Also | President Murmu congratulates Javelin thrower Ajeet, Sundar and high jumper Mariyappan,Sharad at Paris Paralympics

Two other Indian athletes, Mohd Yasser and Rohit Kumar, also competed in the event. Yasser finished eighth with a best throw of 14.21 meters, while Kumar placed ninth with a throw of 14.10 meters.