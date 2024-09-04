President Murmu congratulates Javelin thrower Ajeet, Sundar and high jumper Mariyappan,Sharad at Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], September 4 : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu extended her wishes to Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar for their remarkable achievements in the men's javelin throw at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Ajeet Singh secured a silver medal, while Sundar Singh Gurjar won the bronze, both adding to India's growing success in the men's javelin throw F46 class.

The President, expressing his pride on X, praised the athletes and their dedication, noting that their victories add joy to India's achievements.

"My heartiest congratulations to Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning silver and bronze medals, respectively, in men's javelin throw event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Their medals, after Sumit Antil's gold medal in these Games, add lustre to India's performance in javelin events. I wish they bring more glory to our country in times to come."

Ajeet, in the last gasp, pushed his name for a silver with a personal best throw of 65.62m. His compatriot Sundar, just like in the Tokyo edition, settled for bronze in Paris with his season-best throw of 64.96m. Cuba's Guillermo ended up at the top of the podium with a humongous effort of 66.14m.

The President also congratulated Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu for their outstanding performances at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Sharad Kumar won a silver medal, while Mariyappan Thangavelu secured bronze in the men's high jump event.

The President highlighted their achievements as examples of sustained excellence, noting that their success will serve as an inspiration to everyone, particularly athletes striving to achieve high international standards.

In a message shared on X, the President expressed pride in their accomplishments and wished them continued success in the future.

"I convey my heartiest congratulations to Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu on winning silver and bronze medals, respectively, in men's high jump event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. This is Sharad's second and Mariyappan's third individual medal in different Paralympics. Their achievements are examples of sustained excellence. Their success will inspire everyone, especially the athletes aspiring to reach high international standards."

In the men's high jump T6 final, Mariyappan settled for the bronze medal with a leap of 1.85m. America's Ezra Frech rewrote the Paralympic Record to take away the gold with a blockbuster performance of 1.94m. His compatriot, Sharad Kumar bagged a silver medal with a leap of 1.88m.

India para-athletes have scripted history in Paris by surpassing their highest medal tally of 19 in the Tokyo edition of the Paralympics three years ago.

The Indian contingent has added 20 medals to its constantly growing tally and will have an opportunity to further extend its record medal haul in a single edition of the Paralympics.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Indian contingent won 13 medals for the country, jumping the medal tally to a record 20 consisting of three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.

In the Tokyo edition (August 24 - September 5, 2021), India recorded its best ever medal haul with a tally of 19, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

It was raining double podium finishes for India in athletics after Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's javelin throw F46 event at Stade de France at the Paris Paralympics.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes.

