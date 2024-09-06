Paris Paralympics: Arvind's season best not enough to seal medal in men's shot put F35 final

Paris [France], September 6 : India's Arvind ended the men's shot put F35 final at Stade de France empty-handed, even after setting a streak of his season's best throws at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

Uzbekistan's Khusniddin Norbekov raised the stakes and broke the Paralympic record to take away the gold with a throw of 16.82m. He shattered the 16-year-old record, which was held by China's Wei Gou, with a 16.22m throw that came in Beijing 2008. Norbekov also holds the World Record with a 17.32m throw alongside his name.

Argentina's Hernan Urra bagged the silver medal with a distance of 16.11m. Islamic Republic of Iran's Seyed Aliasghar Javanmardi settled for bronze with an attempt of 15.84m.

Arvind began his hunt for the gold medal with a distance of 11.79m, hitting a new season best with his opening throw. With his season-best throw, Arvind was sixth among the eight finalists after the first round.

In his second attempt, Arvind showed signs of a couple of gears left in him. He breached the 12m mark and recorded a new season best with a throw of 12.34m. Despite improving his season-best attempt, he stayed in the sixth position.

He once again dug deeper in the third-round throw and set 13.01m as his new season's best attempt. For the third straight throw, Arvind's season-best continues to topple, but his position in the group hardly showed any change.

In the fourth round, Arvind started to go downhill as he came up with an attempt of 12.85m, bringing an end to his streak of setting a new season best.

With chances of securing a podium finish running out, Arvind, in the penultimate attempt, once again went for glory but managed to achieve a distance of 12.71m. His campaign concluded with a foul throw in his final attempt.

