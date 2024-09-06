Paris Paralympics: Dipesh Kumar finishes 7th in men's javelin throw T54 final

Paris [France], September 6 : The Indian para-athlete Dipesh Kumar finished at seventh spot in the final of the men's javelin throw F54 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Friday.

In the medal match featuring seven competitors, Dipesh could attain the best throw of 26.11 m and finished at the bottom.

The podium was occupied by Ivan Revenko (30.77 m), Edgar Ulises Fuentes Yanez (30.53 m) and Emmanouil Stefanoudakis (30.13 m).

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a tweet on X wrote, "Result Update: #ParaAthletics Men's Javelin Throw F54 Final Dipesh Kumar's #ParisParalympics2024 campaign comes to an end Despite putting up a tremendous effort, Dipesh finishes 7th with a best throw of 26.11 m. Tough luck, Dipesh!! Be proud of your efforts Keep supporting the rest of the Indian contingent, #Cheer4Bharat and stream the #Paralympics2024 on Jio Cinema and DD Sports @PCI_IN_Official."

Coming to para-canoing, in the heats of the men's KL1 200 m heats, Yash Kumar (1:03.27 minutes) finished in the sixth spot, moving to the semifinals. Coming to the women's singles 200 m VL2 heats, Prachi Yadav advanced to the semifinals with a timing of 1:06.83 minutes, helping her finish fourth in heat one.

Also, in the women's singles KL1 heats of para-canoing, Pooja Ojha finished at number five in her heat with a timing of 1:16.09 minutes and advanced to the semifinals.

In the first round of women's 200 m T12 round one, Simran finished first in her heat number five, with a timing of 25.41 seconds. Now, she has qualified for semifinals.

The Indian para-athlete Praveen Kumar secured gold medal for the country at the ongoing Paris Paralympics in the men's high jump T64 final on Friday.

In the medal round, Praveen performed a record-breaking jump of 2.08 metres. With this jump, he has established an all-new Asian record.

At the second and third spots were the USA's Derek Loccident (2.06 m) and Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov (2.03 m) respectively. Derek broke the Paralympic record by Japan's Toru Suzuki from 2021 (1.88 m) while Uzbekistan's Giyazov recorded a personal best jump.

With this medal, India's medal tally in the ongoing Paralympics has gone up to 26, with six gold medals, nine silver medals and 11 bronze medals. This is the most gold India has ever won at a Paralympics Games event, outdoing the total of five gold in Tokyo 2020.

Indian para-athletes in particular have made the country proud with three golds, six silvers and five bronze medals, giving them a total of 14 medals.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was previously India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silvers, and six bronzes.

