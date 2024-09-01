Paris Paralympics: Disappointing day for Indian shooters after Sriharsha fails to qualify for final

Chateauroux [France], September 1 : India's Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna fell short of his way to the final of the R5 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 event after finishing 26th in the qualification round at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Sunday.

It turned out to be a disappointing day for the Indian shooters. Before Sriharsha's setback, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu finished 11th and 28th, respectively, in the qualification round and failed to reach the final of the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1.

The cut-off for the qualification round was Top 8. However, Sriharsha ended the qualification round in the 26th position.

In the first series, Sriharsha began the proceedings by shooting 10.6. He followed it up with a 10.5. In his next three shots, he shot 10.4, 10.7, and 10.4, respectively.

Sriharsha concluded the first series with 10.6, 10.5, 10.4, 10.6, and 10.5 to accumulate a total score of 105.2. He stood in the 23rd spot after the end of the first series.

In the second series, he slightly had a better outing in comparison to the first one. Sriharsha shot 10.5, 10.7, 10.8, 10.5 and 10.7 towards the end of the second series and put up a score of 105.7. He held the 20th position with a total score of 210.9.

He began the third series on a bright note, scoring back-to-back 10.7s. He finished the series with a score of 105.4 and had an overall total of 316.3. At the halfway mark, Sriharsha stayed in the 20th position.

In the fourth series, before shooting a 9.9, Sriharsha shot two 10.5s. He closed the series, by shooting 10.6, 10.4, 9.9, 10.5 and 10.7. He slipped to the 27th spot after racking up a score of 104.3.

In the penultimate series, he enjoyed a strong outing by consistently hitting in the region of ten points. He finished the fifth series with a score of 105.6. He stood in the 24th spot before the final series.

The Indian began the final series shooting 10.7 and 10.3 and followed it up with a shot of 10.9. However, he slipped up and registered his lowest score in the entire qualification round. Sriharsha finished the sixth series with a score of 104.0 and a total score of 630.2.

