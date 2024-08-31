Paris Paralympics: Para-rowers Anita, Narayana reach final B of mixed doubles sculls category

Paris [France], August 31 : In the para-rowing competition at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, Indian para-rowers Anita and Narayana Kongannapalle made it to the Final B of the mixed doubles sculls on Saturday.

The pair of Anita and Narayana clocked in timings of 7:54.33 minutes, finishing at the third spot. In repechage one and two, the first two athletes from each qualified for the Final A, while the next two athletes qualified for the Final B.

The Final B is scheduled for Sunday on 2:00 PM.

"The Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted the result on X and wrote, "Result Update: #ParaRowing PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Repechage Round Para rowers Anita and Narayana Kongannapalle qualify for Final B after securing a 3rd place finish in the Repechage round with a timing of 7:54.33 minutes All the best Anita and Narayana for the finals. Final B scheduled on 1st Sep'24 @ 2:00PM Don't forget to watch the duo LIVE on DD Sports & Jio Cinema. Keep supporting the Indian contingent and #Cheer4Bharat @PCI_IN_Official," tweeted SAI Media.

In the ongoing Paralympics, India has secured four medals, including a gold, silver and two bronze medals. Avani Lekhara secured a historic gold in the women's R2 10 m air rifle standing SH1 shooting competition, securing back-to-back golds in two different Paralympics events. Mona Agarwal also secured the bronze medal in the same competition.

India's silver medal came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver medal in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition. In the previous Paralympics as well, he secured a gold medal in the mixed P4 50 metre pistol SH1 event.

Athlete Preethi Pal secured a bronze medal in the women's T35 100 m race. Preethi secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

In the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, the Indian badminton contingent secured a total of four medals, including two gold, a silver and a bronze medal each.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

