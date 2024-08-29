Paris Paralympics: Sheetal Devi finishes second in ranking round

Paris [France], August 29 : Star Indian archer Sheetal Devi on Thursday displayed a stunning performance in the qualification of Women's Individual Compound Archery at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

She broke the previous World Record of 698 by shooting 703 points out of a possible 720 in the qualification of Women's Individual Compound Archery.

Although she was later overtaken by Turkey's Curuklu Girdi, who set a new World Record of 704 points, Sheetal secured the second position in the overall ranking round. She will compete in the round of 32 tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Indian archer Sarita Devi scored 682 points in the qualification of Women's Individual Compound Archery and was placed in ninth place in the standings.

In the men's individual compound archery, Rakesh Kumar scored 696 points and stood in fifth place. India's Shyam Sundar Swami clinched 688 points and ended at the 15th place on the rankings.

In the men's individual recurve archery, Harvinder Singh stood in the ninth place in the rankings after scoring 637 points.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

