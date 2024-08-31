Paris Paralympics: Sheetal, Sarita bow out in women's individual compound archery

Paris [France], August 31 : It was a heartbreaking day for Indian para-archers at the ongoing Paris Paralympics as ace archers Sheetal Devi and Sarita bowed out of the women's individual compound open archery event on Saturday.

Sheetal, who displayed a stunning performance in the qualification of Women's Individual Compound Archery by breaking the previous World Record of 698 by shooting 703 points out of a possible 720 for a second-place finish, lost to Chile's Zuniga Mariana by 137-138. Such a narrow margin prevented her from going into the knockout stages.

Sheetal was one of India's biggest medal contenders, having secured three medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year, including two gold medals in individual and mixed team compound competition and a silver in doubles compound competition.

Sarita's run also came to an end in the quarterfinals as she lost to Turkey's Oznur Cure 140-145.

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Lekhra dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8.

Meanwhile, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7 and ended in third place.

India's silver medal came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver medal in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.

Athlete Preethi Pal secured a bronze medal in the women's T35 100 m race. Preethi secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

