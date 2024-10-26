PCL: Noida Eagles claim first win; Sahgal Delhi Demons suffer defeat

New Delhi [India], October 26 : The Pro Cricket League (PCL) delivered a thrilling encounter as the Noida Eagles squared off against the Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights. The Sledgehammers won the toss and elected to field first, a choice quickly challenged by the Eagles' powerful batting line-up.

The Eagles struggled initially, losing both openers within the powerplay. However, Ankit Narwal rose to the occasion with a breathtaking, unbeaten 136 off just 62 balls, featuring 13 fours and 10 sixes. Captain Kuldeep Hudda offered strong support, scoring a brisk 37 off 21 deliveries. The Eagles set a formidable total of 217/6.

In reply, the Sledgehammers faced a daunting task from the outset. Despite high hopes for the in-form Pawan Negi, he was dismissed for a duck, leaving Deepansh Kumar to attempt a rescue with a valiant 73 off 43 balls. However, the Eagles' Narwal continued his remarkable form, claiming five wickets and stifling the Sledgehammers' chase. The Sledgehammers eventually fell 28 runs short, and Narwal was deservingly named Man of the Match for his all-round excellence.

In the second match of the day, the Sahgal Delhi Demons faltered against the Gurugram Patriots, unable to maintain their winning streak. After the Patriots won the toss and chose to bowl, the Demons' openers set the pace with an explosive 80-run stand. Abhijeet Sharma led with a blistering 57 off 21 balls, while Mohammad Sultan Ansari added a steady 38 off 31. Vishu Khatri was the highlight, scoring a dynamic 62 off 38 balls, helping the Demons to a formidable 206/3 in their 20 overs.

The Patriots' chase started poorly, slumping to 54/4 by the eighth over. However, captain Harpreet Singh Sunny reignited their hopes with a powerful unbeaten 73 off just 32 balls, ably supported by Sami Shinwari and Prashant Gurjar, who both scored around 40 runs. In a thrilling conclusion, the Patriots chased down the target with seven balls to spare, winning by five wickets.

The day showcased exhilarating cricket in New Delhi, with the Noida Eagles celebrating their first win and the Sahgal Delhi Demons experiencing their first defeat of the season.

