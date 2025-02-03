Petra Kvitova announces tennis comeback after becoming a mother

New Delhi, Feb 3 Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova announced her return to professional tennis following a 15-month break from the sport. The former world No.2, who last competed at the China Open in October 2023, took time off to focus on her personal life and gave birth to her son, Petr, in July 2024.

The 34-year-old Czech star is set to make her much-anticipated comeback at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas, which begins on February 24, 2025.

"After 15 months being away from tennis and having my baby boy Petr, I'm coming back to the tennis circuit," she said. "I really miss tennis and I miss competing, so I am really looking forward to being back. I can't wait," Kvitoca said in an Instagram video.

Kvitova has been one of the most successful players of her generation, with a career that boasts 31 WTA singles titles. Her most notable achievements include two Wimbledon titles (2011, and 2014), where she showcased her powerful left-handed game and aggressive baseline play.

Before taking her maternity break, Kvitova was in stellar form, winning two WTA 1000 titles in Miami and Berlin in 2023, proving she remained a force to be reckoned with. Now, as she steps back onto the tour, she joins the ranks of elite tennis players who have returned to the sport after motherhood, such as Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Kim Clijsters.

