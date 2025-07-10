Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10 : After high-octane legs in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the Picklebay India Tour 2025 now powers into Kolkata for its third chapter, promising three days of top-tier pickleball from July 11-13 at the Ballygunge Arena. With over 300 registrations and a ₹2.5 lakh prize pool, Kolkata is set to host one of the most competitive events of the tour so far, according to a release from Picklebay Tour.

Athletes from across the countryincluding Mumbai, Bengaluru, Orissahave confirmed participation, underscoring the sport's growing national footprint. Headlining the draw are Vinay Sethia (India No. 12, Men's Singles - DUPR ranking) and Agnimitra Bhattacharya (India No. 3, Women's Singles - DUPR Rankings). Adding further depth to the field is a competitive contingent from Global Sports, flying in from Mumbai to take on the local and regional favourites.

"Kolkata is a city that breathes sport, and we're thrilled to bring India's fastest-growing racquet sport here in such a big way," said Siddhant Jatia, Founder & CEO of Picklebay, as quoted from a release by Picklebay Tour.

"The response to the tour so far has been phenomenal, and Kolkata is no different300+ registrations, top-10 athletes, and an electric local buzz. This tour isn't just about crowning champions; it's about building a national movement that brings people together through sport," he added.

The Kolkata leg is the third stop in a 10-city series that's rapidly becoming the country's premier competitive platform for pickleball. With every leg, Picklebay is not only drawing large player turnouts but also shaping a unified, grassroots-to-pro structure for the sport in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor