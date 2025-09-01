PKL 12: Captain Devank Dalal praises Manprit, says his support was crucial for Bengal Warriorz

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 1 : Bengal Warriorz made a powerful start to their Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 campaign with a commanding 54-44 win over defending champions Haryana Steelers in Visakhapatnam.

The opening fixture showcased the young team's intent for the season, with captain Devank Dalal leading from the front with a sensational 21 raid points, while Manprit Pardeep added 13 points and defender Ashish Malik did well in defence with a High Five.

After the big win, a delighted Head Coach Naveen Kumar said, as quoted from a press release by PKL, "Our team played according to the plan, and all the players delivered exactly what we had in mind. The goal was to simply win, and we did that."

The coach also hailed praises for Captain Devank Dalal, who played a crucial role in the win with 21 raid points, which also featured a sensational four-point Super Raid. Naveen Kumar said, "In the team, we have an extraordinary player in Devank, who is carrying the responsibility on his shoulders and leading from the front. His dedication and motivation go hand in hand with the team, and that is the reason why the performance was so strong today. Importantly, he is supporting his junior players a lot, which gives them confidence."

For Devank Dalal, who delivered a captain's performance on opening night, the game was about turning the coach's words into action. He explained, "The mindset was the same as the coach had said. We had to play fully, we didn't have to take pressure, and I knew the more I am on the mat, the more beneficial it is for the team. We stuck to that plan, played comfortably, and controlled the flow of the game."

The skipper was also quick to credit his co-raider Manprit Pardeep, whose Super 10 proved decisive. "The support of the second raider is very important, and he (Manprit) gave me a lot of support. He will continue to do so, and I am very happy with the way he contributed today," Devank added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor